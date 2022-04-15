Pilsen's traditional 'Living Way of the Cross' returns Friday

CHICGAO (CBS)-- Pilsen is hosting it's 45th annual Pilsen Via Crucis: Living Way of the Cross.

This is a Christian, particularly Catholic, tradition on Good Friday. Organizers reenact the Stations of the Cross, the final days of Jesus Christ.

Via Crucis: Living Way of the Cross officially underway in Pilsen An honored tradition for 45 years, this is their first since 2019 without any COVID restrictions @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/Xp1grJOCg6 — Marissa Parra (@MarParNews) April 15, 2022

The annual event is back in Harrison Park in full capacity, for the first time in three years.

Participants dress up and there are even permits to bring a horse.

As organizers point out, this is not just a religious observance. It's a Pilsen tradition.

"I've been coming here for the past 35 years," Joseph Ramirez said.

The procession started at Daley Plaza and ending at Holy Name Cathedral.

This year special invitations went out to the Ukrainain community.