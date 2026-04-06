Town hall meeting pushing for service restoration at West Suburban Medical Center happening Monday evening

A town hall meeting is scheduled for Monday evening in an effort to push for service restoration to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park.

The hospital, located at 3 Erie Court, abruptly closed late last month.

Dr. Manoj Prasad, CEO of Resilience Healthcare, the company that owns the hospital, blamed its closure on billing system issues, but said it will reopen once it has the money to fund operations.

He addressed the closure on April 1, saying the goal is to reopen this summer. However, state lawmakers and doctors who work at the hospital have lingering doubts that the owner can pull it off.

The meeting is at 6 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church at 5200 W. Jackson Blvd. Organizers are advising anyone who lives in the Austin, Oak Park, Forest Park, and River Forest communities to attend.