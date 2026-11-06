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Tow truck driver shot in Logan Square

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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A tow truck driver was shot in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood overnight. 

Just after 12:45 a.m., the 42-year-old man was driving in the 2300 block of North Kedzie Boulevard when shots were fired and hit him. Police said he drove himself to the 14th District police station, where officers conducted lifesaving measures. 

The victim was then taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he is listed in fair condition.

Video from the scene showed the tow truck with bullet holes parked outside the police station. 

Area Five Detectives are investigating the incident.  

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