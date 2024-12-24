Truck driver killed, child seriously hurt in head-on crash involving two semis in Kankakee County, Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A truck driver was killed and a child was seriously injured when two semi-tractor trailers crashed into each other Tuesday morning in Kankakee County.

Illinois State Police said a truck driver lost control of a semi while driving on Illinois Route 17 near Bull Creek Road shortly after 7 a.m., and crashed head-on into another semi.

At least one of the trucks rolled over as a result of the crash. One of the trailers caught fire and was severely damaged.

One driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A child who was a passenger in one of the trucks was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The second driver's condition was not available.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.