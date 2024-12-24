Watch CBS News
Local News

Truck driver killed, child seriously hurt in head-on crash involving two semis in Kankakee County, Illinois

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

Illinois State Police investigate Kankakee County crash involving two semi-trucks
Illinois State Police investigate Kankakee County crash involving two semi-trucks 00:22

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A truck driver was killed and a child was seriously injured when two semi-tractor trailers crashed into each other Tuesday morning in Kankakee County.

Illinois State Police said a truck driver lost control of a semi while driving on Illinois Route 17 near Bull Creek Road shortly after 7 a.m., and crashed head-on into another semi.

At least one of the trucks rolled over as a result of the crash. One of the trailers caught fire and was severely damaged.

One driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A child who was a passenger in one of the trucks was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The second driver's condition was not available.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.