2 charged in mass shooting in Chicago suburb; including man free while awaiting murder trial

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One of two people charged in connection with the shooting of four people last week in south suburban Dolton was on electronic monitoring on a previous murder charge, authorities said Wednesday.

Torrey Lewis, 30, and Maurice McKinnis, 31, both have been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in connection with the shooting outside an AutoZone auto parts store at 1110 Sibley Blvd. on Jan. 31.

Cook County Sheriff's officials said Lewis was awaiting trial for the 2017 murder of a disabled man at the time of the AutoZone shooting, and was free on electronic monitoring.

Around 10 a.m. on Jan. 31, police responded to reports of a shooting in the AutoZone in Dolton, according to the sheriff's office. When officers arrived, they found Lewis in the driver's seat of a stolen Nissan Maxima. He had been shot several times, and a rifle and handgun were in the front passenger area of the car.

Another man who had been shot was found in the back seat, and two other men who had been shot were found outside the vehicle.

Sheriff's officials said investigators determined there had been a shootout between the people in Lewis' vehicle and another car.

At the time of the shooting, Lewis was free on electronic monitoring while awaiting trial on murder charges in the 2017 shooting death of Timothy Horace, a disabled man who was shot in front of his girlfriend outside a movie theater in Country Club Hills, according to the sheriff's office.

He originally had been ordered held without bond after his arrest for Horace's murder in September 2018, but was later granted release on bond and placed on electronic monitoring in May 2020, according to the sheriff's office.

Under state law, defendants who are released on electronic monitoring in Illinois, are given two days a week of "free movement" when authorities are not allowed to track their movements while they conduct basic tasks such as shopping for groceries or job interviews, according to the sheriff's office.

After the shooting, investigators determined Lewis left his home around 8:45 a.m. on the day of the shooting, and sped his way through the south suburbs, at times driving as fast as 100 mph, before arriving at the scene of the shooting.

Lewis remains in custody while in the hospital. A hearing is set for Thursday on a request from the sheriff's office to have him held for violating the conditions of his pre-trial release in the murder case.