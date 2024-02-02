Police still offering no details about shooting that wounded 4 in south Chicago suburb

DOLTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Four people were shot in south suburban Dolton this week – in the middle of the day in a busy parking lot along Sibley Boulevard.

Days later, information about what happened remained scant, and the search to find the shooters continued.

The shootout happened Wednesday morning at the AutoZone auto parts store 1110 Sibley Blvd., at University Avenue. A number of people ducked for cover and ran.

Two days later, many were trying to find out more about what happened.

"It's very scary," said Rev. Ciera Bates-Chamberlain, executive director of LIVE FREE Illinois, "because it could've been someone driving up the street to see a family member, or trying to go to work."

Rev. Bates-Chamberlain spoke as she stood in the AutoZone parking lot Friday – two days after the four people were shot there.

"Typically, the narrative is that it happens if you're involved in a certain lifestyle or if you're in a certain area," said Bates-Chamberlain. "Well, this is on a very busy strip, and bullets were flying, and people were impacted."

Those people who were impacted dodged bullets and want answers. At the scene, cars were left riddled with bullet holes – while police evidence markers numbered more than 40.

"It's devastating when in an everyday business in broad daylight, there's gunshots ringing," said Bates-Chamberlain.

The AutoZone closed Wednesday and opened back up Thursday morning. And while the scene was cleared sometime ago, police have said nothing at all about what happened.

CBS 2 reached Dolton police several times Friday - on the phone and in-person. Dolton police as of late Friday afternoon still hadn't shared any information on the shooting or their investigation.

This is something Rev. Bates-Chamberlain says is important when it comes to ringing the alarm on gun violence - a continued issue in Chicago's south suburbs.

"You don't know what's happening; who's doing what, because the data and information is not available," said Bates-Chamberlain. "The city should be held accountable to be transparent with information."

CBS 2 has been checking-in with Dolton police throughout the day. If and when they provide more information on the shooting, it will be posted.