How Weather Works: Tornado Terminology

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's time to talk about tornadoes.

First, let's cover tornado watches.

When a tornado watch is issued, conditions are favorable for thunderstorms to develop, rotate and produce a tornado. So, the public is advised to be prepared.

Second, tornado warnings.

A tornado warning is issued when there is evidence on Doppler radar that indicates tornadic rotation. A warning can also be issued if law enforcement or trained storm spotters see a tornado on the ground. In this case, take action by moving to the basement or to a solid interior room of a building.

Both of those are fairly common, and the Chicago area will see them several times a year.

Then there is a tornado emergency, which is very rare.

These are posted when a large tornado has been spotted and his headed toward a populated area. The threat to human life is considered significant. Catastrophic damage is also likely.

