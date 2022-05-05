Watch CBS News
How Weather Works: Tornado Terminology

How Weather Works: Tornado Terminology 01:21

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's time to talk about tornadoes.

First, let's cover tornado watches.

When a tornado watch is issued, conditions are favorable for thunderstorms to develop, rotate and produce a tornado.  So, the public is advised to be prepared. 

Second, tornado warnings. 

A tornado warning is issued when there is evidence on Doppler radar that indicates tornadic rotation. A warning can also be issued if law enforcement or trained storm spotters see a tornado on the ground.  In this case, take action by moving to the basement or to a solid interior room of a building. 

Both of those are fairly common, and the Chicago area will see them several times a year. 

Then there is a tornado emergency, which is very rare. 

These are posted when a large tornado has been spotted and his headed toward a populated area. The threat to human life is considered significant. Catastrophic damage is also likely. 

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

