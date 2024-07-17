Tornado damage in North Aurora, Illinois called worst ever seen

NORTH AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- The tornado total from the storms Sunday and Monday night is growing—with even more surveying under way.

The National Weather Service has now confirmed 18 tornadoes in Northern Illinois and Northwest Indiana between the storms Sunday and Monday night.

One of those 18 tornadoes cut a path through North Aurora. The tornado, which spun up in Sugar Grove, was an EF-0—the lowest ranking on the Enhanced Fujita Scale with 3-second gusts of 65 to 85 mph.

Nonetheless, it was the worst damage a team with decades of experience had ever seen. The team of hit the streets in North Aurora past midnight Monday, and were putting in overtime Wednesday.

Mary Evans of North Aurora said a 60-year-old sycamore tree came down on her home on the aptly-named Sycamore Lane. As of Wednesday the tree was still lying on Evans' roof—having crushed the beams underneath.

The tree also spiked a limb through the ceiling into her living room.

Evans said this may be the most damage any one home in North Aurora got during the storm. Now ready to clean up, Evans talked about the moment she heard the crash from the tree.

"I thought it was just a big, loud thunder crack at first. But when I saw the hole by my back door here, I'm like, oh…,"said Evans. "I have somebody coming in pretty soon doing an estimate, hopefully, and one tomorrow. I can't lift it myself."

Evans said she has been through a stressful, emotional experience made harder by the widespread damage. Every repair company is so busy that she has been waiting for more estimates.

But the good news is after two nights in a hotel, Evans' power came on before noon—and she's back home.

North Aurora crews said they expect cleanup to take about a week.