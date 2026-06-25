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Tornado confirmed near Huntley, Illinois, during Wednesday night storms

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
David Yeomans
David Yeomans
Meteorologist
Meteorologist David Yeomans forecasts on CBS News Chicago weekdays at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., and reports on the Climate Watch team.
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David Yeomans

/ CBS Chicago

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A tornado was confirmed near Huntley, Illinois, during the severe storms that pounded the Chicago area Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service said a brief tornado was confirmed near Huntley, which straddles McHenry and Kane counties far northwest of Chicago. The intensity of the tornado has not been specified.

Video showed debris getting lifted and swirled into the air near a narrow funnel cloud, according to the NWS.

The storms also produced localized wind damage, hail, and flooding, the NWS said. Straight-line wind damage was seen in particular near Streamwood, Bartlett, and Hanover Park, Illinois, and near Griffith and Merrillville, Indiana.

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