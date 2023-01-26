Man charged with killing teen, wounding another during fake sale of boots

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An 18-year-old man is facing murder and attempted murder charges, after police say he shot two teens during a robbery in West Pullman on Sunday as the victims were trying to buy a pair of shoes through a social media marketplace.

Tony Mason III is charged with two counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder, one count of armed robbery, and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

According to a police report, Mason had set up a sale of Adidas "Yeezy" boots to a 17-year-old boy on Sunday afternoon in the 11900 block of South State Street.

Five teens were sitting in a white Jeep when they showed up to buy the boots. After taking the boy's money without handing over the boots, Mason shot two other people in the car. Jordan Nixon, 17, was shot in the chest, and was pronounced dead at Roseland Community Hospital. An 18-year-old man was shot in the right elbow, and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition. The three others in the car were not wounded.

Jordan Nixon Legal Help Firm

A witness, who did not want to be identified for fear of retaliation, told CBS 2 what he saw.

"There was a lot of shots went off," he said. "I was walking past, and then I seen two dudes. One was walking up, and I see a truck pull up. Then they just get to shooting. I'm talking like sounds like 15 to 20 rounds. I looked back a little bit, and I just ducked because I didn't want to get hit. When it comes to business, that stuff happens. I think it was just a business deal gone wrong with them."

The moments before and after the shooting were caught on surveillance video, and police said, after conducting surveillance of Mason's last known address on the same block where the shooting happened, officers saw him get into a Chevy Equinox, which drove to south suburban Harvey.

Police stopped the Chevy in Harvey and arrested Mason, who was armed with a Glock 17 handgun at the time.

Mason is due to appear in bond court Thursday afternoon.