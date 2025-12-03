Man knocked CTA rider onto Blue Line tracks after demanding cash, prosecutors say

The man charged with pushing a CTA passenger onto the tracks at a Blue Line station in Chicago's western suburbs on Monday was ordered held in jail, after repeatedly interrupting the judge and prosecutors during his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Tommie O. Harris, 39, is charged with one count of attempted murder and three counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, after police said he struggled with the officers who arrested him at the scene in Forest Park.

At his first court apperance in Maywood, Carter claimed he was the victim, but the judge who held his detention hearing ruled that isn't likely, ordering Carter held at Cook County Jail while he awaits trial.

Prosecutors said, during the Monday morning commute, Carter attacked a man who has an intellectual disability for cash at the Harlem stop on the Blue Line in Forest Park.

But the victim did not have any cash, and Carter pushed him to the ground. When the victim tried to escape, prosecutors said Carter followed him, hit him in the head, and pushed him in the back, knocking him onto the tracks close to the electrified third rail as a train approached the station.

That train stopped before hitting the victim. Forest Park police said the conductor witnessed the entire thing and stopped the train just in time. The victim was rescued and Carter was taken into custody after a struggle with responding officers.

Before the attack Carter had been arrested and charged for assault and criminal damage to a Chicago police squad car in October. He was released, then violated his conditions for release, and was permitted to go home again pending his next hearing.

Before that, in 2023, Carter had been sentenced to 2 years in prison for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. In 2004, he was sentenced to 4 ½ years for an attempted armed robbery, among other charges.

The Cook County State's Attorney's office did not immediately respond to questions about Carter's release from custody after his assault arrest in October.

The CTA did not immediately respond to questions about any potential changes to security measures following the attack in Forest Park.