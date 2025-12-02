Chicago man charged with punching senior citizen, knocking him onto tracks at Blue Line stop in Forest Park

A Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder, accused of punching a senior citizen and knocking him onto the tracks at a CTA Blue Line station in west suburban Forest Park.

Forest Park police said, around 8:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a call of a battery at the Harlem Avenue stop on the Blue Line.

Officers found a senior citizen lying on the tracks and were given a description of the man who attacked him.

A Blue Line train operator had spotted the victim on the tracks and was able to stop the train before hitting him. Police said the victim narrowly avoided coming into contact with the electrified third rail powering trains.

The victim was taken to Loyola University Medical Center for treatment.

A short time later, police spotted a man matching the suspect's description on the platform and tried to take him into custody. After a brief struggle, police were able to take 39-year-old Tommie O. Carter into custody.

Police said Carter spit on an officer as he was resisting arrest.

After police reviewed surveillance video of the attack and questioned witnesses, Carter was charged with one felony count of attempted murder and three felony counts of aggravated battery to a police officer.

Carter was due to appear for a detention hearing on Wednesday at the Maywood courthouse.

Court records show he's had dozens of arrests dating back to 2001, including a 2023 conviction for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.