3 tollway workers hit, 1 fatally, on I-294 in Des Plaines

Three tollway workers were hit, one fatally, on I-294 in Des Plaines, Illinois, early Saturday morning.

Illinois State police said the three tollway maintenance workers were repairing potholes in the southbound lanes near milepost 41.5 when a vehicle hit them.

Police said the three workers were taken to local hospitals. One of the workers later died.

State police said all southbound lanes are shut down, and traffic will be diverted at Golf Road.