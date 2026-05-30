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3 tollway workers hit, 1 fatally, on I-294 in Des Plaines

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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Three tollway workers were hit, one fatally, on I-294 in Des Plaines, Illinois, early Saturday morning. 

Illinois State police said the three tollway maintenance workers were repairing potholes in the southbound lanes near milepost 41.5 when a vehicle hit them. 

Police said the three workers were taken to local hospitals. One of the workers later died. 

State police said all southbound lanes are shut down, and traffic will be diverted at Golf Road.

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