National Council on Skin Cancer Prevention offers tips on protecting skin ahead of "Don't Fry Day"

May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month and a nonprofit organization is offering tips on protecting your skin from the sun.

Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States.

One in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime. The good news is that about 90% of skin cancers are preventable.

The National Council on Skin Cancer Prevention designates the Friday before Memorial Day as "Don't Fry Day" to encourage sun safety at the start of summer.

Renata Block, a Chicago-based and board-certified physician assistant specializing in dermatology, is part of the Don't Fry Day committee.

She details what makes someone more susceptible to skin cancer.

"Typically, if you have fair skin, you're going to have an increased risk," Block said. "If you have a family history, you're going to have an increased risk in regards to that genetic component. However, I have to say that everybody is at risk of developing a skin cancer. It does not discriminate in age, race, or gender. So, bottom line is you have to make sure that you protect yourself, but I also want to add, if you have a low immune system. Obviously, you're going to be at a greater risk as well."

She says there is no water-resistant sunscreen, so it's important to reapply every one to two hours, no matter which sunscreen you choose.

Additional tips to protect skin from the sun include never intentionally tan, apply sunscreen daily, wear sun protective clothing, and if possible, seek shade, especially between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Don't Fry Day is May 23.

More information can be found on the organization's Instagram and Facebook accounts.