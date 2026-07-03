Tinley Park Country Fest delayed by Friday storms, but the shows and ribs go on

The Tinley Park Country Music fest was hugely delayed and somewhat damaged by strong storms on Friday.

Tents were broken down, chairs collapsed and tables toppled as a nasty storm moved in.

"We had one storm bypass us, then another storm rolled in really fast and knocked us all down pretty bad," said Pal Mackay, who was there with Aussom Aussie BBQ as a food vendor.

Tinley Park police didn't take any chances as they quickly got people – mostly vendors – to safety. They took shelter in available tents and shelters near their train station, or were able to get to their cars and hide out there.

The storm postponed some of the original performances for the three day festival, but after the storms passed the sun quickly reemerged and soundcheck got underway.

The festival runs all weekend, and Tinley Park Police Chief Thomas Tilton said they're ready for more storms. He added that security is extra tight this year.

"We have metal detectors to make sure people can't bring weapons into the venue. We've got roving patrols, we've got quick reaction control from the South Suburban Emergency Response Team and we have a mass arrest plans and we have vehicles in place to take care of that if that happens," he said.

An estimated 15,000 people attend the fest daily, and the rib joints are prepared to feed them all.

"We've got guys from Kansas City, guys from Chicago, Texas, guys from Australia and a local guy from Tinley Park as well," Mackay said, and they all have their own unique spin. "You can't even spell BBQ the same way, you can't eat it the same way and you sure the hell can't make it same."

While food draws people out each year, they come for the country acts that hit the stage each night too.