Tinley Park's amphitheater has a new name: Credit Union 1

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Tinley Park's amphitheater has a new name: Credit Union 1
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Tinley Park's Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre has a new name.

Going forward, the popular music venue in southwest suburban Tinley Park will be called the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre. Credit Union 1 is now the new name in title sponsor.

It's not the first name change. It's seen a few: World Music Theatre, New World Music Theatre, Tweeter Center, First Midwest Bank Amphitheater, the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre and now Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre.

Any guesses who the first act will be in the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre? None other than Ms. Jackson -- Janet Jackson will perform on May 27th. The site is about a 30 minute drive to her hometown of Gary, Indiana.

First published on April 25, 2023 / 4:52 PM

