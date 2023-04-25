Tinley Park's amphitheater has a new name: Credit Union 1

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Tinley Park's Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre has a new name.

Going forward, the popular music venue in southwest suburban Tinley Park will be called the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre. Credit Union 1 is now the new name in title sponsor.

It's not the first name change. It's seen a few: World Music Theatre, New World Music Theatre, Tweeter Center, First Midwest Bank Amphitheater, the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre and now Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre.

Any guesses who the first act will be in the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre? None other than Ms. Jackson -- Janet Jackson will perform on May 27th. The site is about a 30 minute drive to her hometown of Gary, Indiana.

CU1 is excited to unveil the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park and use this significant stage to shine a light on how credit unions are the stable, community-focused solution for everyone. Learn more online at https://t.co/l8M4DLNxlY https://t.co/BZugwJPwwL — Credit Union 1 (@MyCreditUnion1) April 25, 2023