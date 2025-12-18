Tinley Park family creates homemade Christmas village in their driveway

Tucked into a south suburban neighborhood is a Christmas surprise at least six months in the making. A Tinley Park man has created a Christmas village at his own home.

The results are dazzling neighbors and one very special guest.

Miniature storefronts, hot chocolate, and a woodworking demonstration inside; the Christmas village is a labor of love where you least expect it.

Tinley Park homeowner Jason Deal created Alpine Village, a German-inspired Christmas display, in their driveway. He and his family have put together Alpine Village each of the past two years.

"We tend to jump off the deep end a little bit," he said.

The Christmas display is open to the public Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in December ahead of Christmas.

Even before they open for the weekend, they get a lot of attention.

"We're trying to figure out like where is this on his property, because it just encompasses this whole thing here," one woman said as she visited on Thursday.

One of Deal's neighbors contributed some of their front yard space. Another donated snow shoveling services to make the merriment happen. Local woodworking clubs put on ornament-making demonstrations.

Santa Claus even made a special visit after hearing about Deal's work.

"When I'm in Germany in Austria and things like that for Christmas Eve, I never get a chance to stop by and take in the sights," he said.

The project has certainly landed Deal on the nice list. He and his family collect money for the Salvation Army and a local kitten rescue. Coat donations will earn visitors a free scarf.

Deal said he hopes to expand into a new territory next year.

"We definitely want to expand this. The plan is to go into a full Christmas market in the downtown area; whether that's going to be downtown Tinley Park, Orland, or Frankfort," he said.

Alpine Village is open from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday. This is the last weekend for this year's display.