SNL alums Tina Fey and Amy Poehler announce comedy tour

Saturday Night Live alums Tina Fey and Amy Poehler have announced a comedy tour beginning in the spring.

The tour will kick off in Washington, D.C., on April 28, and so far, three other dates have been announced for Chicago, Boston and Atlantic City.

In a video posted to the tour's official Instagram, Fey jokes, "It's gonna be an evening of comedy, conversation improv, maybe a little slow-dancing between us… "

"We don't know yet, but it's gonna be awesome," she adds.

"We cannot wait to see you!" says Poehler.

Several users commented that the tour was being announced on Galentine's Day, a reference to Poehler's show "Parks and Recreation."

"I want to go to there," wrote a commenter, quoting Fey's 30 Rock character, Liz Lemon.

While this is the first time the comedians will be touring together, they're not strangers to sharing the stage, having hosted the Golden Globes together four times.

Presale tickets for the tour will be available starting Feb. 15, and general tickets go on sale Feb. 17. A limited number of VIP tickets are also available for online purchase only.