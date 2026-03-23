Chicago man charged with threatening to shoot up synagogue after killing of Iran's supreme leader

A Chicago man has been charged with threatening to shoot up a synagogue in retaliation for the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Timothy Holmes, 31, is charged with one count of sending a true threat in interstate commerce.

According to charges filed in federal court in Chicago, he posted the message "I'm going to shoot up a synagogue" on X on March 3, in response to a post from the Israeli government's official account regarding Khamenei's death during a massive U.S. and Israeli military operation in Iran.

An FBI investigation revealed additional threats he had posted online, including posts in which he provided the U.S. address of an unnamed Israeli official's relative, along with the messages "The jew will be destroyed and discarded," and "From the river to the sea every Jew will die."

In another post on March 1, Holmes appeared to request the address of the same Israeli official's relatives in Florida, writing, "What's their address? Flying to Florida this week. Just out of curiosity."

Holmes was arrested on Wednesday in Florida, and made his first court appearance the same day in federal court in Fort Myers, where Magistrate Judge Nicholas Mizell released him on $100,000 bond, and was placed on electronic monitoring.

He also was ordered not to possess any guns or access any social media or chat platforms.

His next court appearance in federal court in Chicago has not yet been set.