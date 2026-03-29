Timeless Toys makes custom Easter baskets based on kids' specific interests

Easter is a week from Sunday, and if you want to go above and beyond with gifts, Timeless Toys in Chicago's Lincoln Square neighborhood is selling bespoke Easter baskets this year.

The independent toy store in Lincoln Square is letting families customize their Easter baskets.

The baskets cost $60, $80, or $100, and will be filled with toys specifically fitting a child's interests.

Customers should tell the store about the child for whom they're shopping — age, gender, and interests — in the special instructions section of their online cart. Timeless Toys will take it from there and build the perfect Easter basket.

No candy is included in the bespoke Easter baskets.

All Easter basket orders for pickup or local delivery must be placed by noon Thursday, April 2. The deadline for shipped Easter basket orders has passed.

Timeless Toys is located at 4749 N. Lincoln Ave.