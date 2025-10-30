Tim Moore named head of CPD Bureau of Internal Affairs, which oversees consent decree reforms

Chicago police Supt. Larry Snelling on Thursday announced that Deputy Director Tim Moore has been promoted to chief of the department's Bureau of Internal Affairs.

In the new role, Moore will be responsible for all operations in the bureau, which investigates allegations of misconduct by CPD officers.

The bureau also oversees all accountability reforms related to a consent decree ordered by a federal court in 2019.

"Chief Moore moves into this role with nearly two decades of experience within the Bureau of Internal Affairs," Snelling said in a news release. "He has a proven track record of conducting complete, thorough and impartial investigations, and I know he will lead the bureau with the same integrity he has displayed throughout his career."

Moore is a 31-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department, and has served as deputy director of the Bureau of Internal Affairs since retiring at the rank of commander in 2021, the CPD said. He also served as a lieutenant after first serving as a sergeant starting in 2006, the CPD said.

From 2014 to 2020, Moore was a member of the FBI Anti-Corruption Taskforce. He also served as a sergeant in the Wentworth Area detective division and the Grand Crossing (3rd) District.

The purpose of the 2019 consent decree was to end CPD's decades of systemic and excessive use of force in communities of color that contributes to the erosion of trust in the community. It also targeted the department's failure to hold officers accountable.

The federal investigation was launched into Chicago policing after the killing of Laquan McDonald. A key finding was abusive policing occurring in communities of color and a lack of accountability.

The CPD was ordered to overhaul its policies on use of force, training, and impartial policing, among other issues. The execution of search warrants was also added to the consent decree following CBS News Chicago's years-long investigation into wrongful police raids.