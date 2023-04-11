Tim Anderson out 2-4 weeks with knee injury; White Sox recall Lenyn Sosa

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson is expected to miss two to four weeks, after suffering a sprained knee during a collision during Monday's game against the Twins.

Anderson has been placed on the 10-day injured list, and the White Sox have recalled infielder Lenyn Sosa from Charlotte to take Anderson's place on the active roster.

Anderson was injured in a collision at third base on Monday in Minnesota. He went to cover third base on an apparent double-play ball in the fourth inning. Michael Taylor's groundball was fielded by third baseman Hanser Alberto, who hesitated before throwing to second for a forceout. Elvis Andrus then threw to Anderson, trying to get runner Matt Wallner.

Wallner slid into Anderson's legs as he went into the base.

"He felt a little bit of pain when it happened and he felt like he could play through it, and then it just stiffened up a little bit," White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said on Monday.

Anderson was down for several minutes before getting up and staying in the game. He was replaced in the next inning by Romy González.

A two-time All-Star, Anderson is hitting .298 while playing in every game so far this season. He missed the final two months of the season in 2022 with a finger injury.

Sosa, 23, is off to a hot start in Charolotte, slashing .444/.556/.828, with 2 home runs and 8 RBI in 9 games. He struggled in his first call-up to the majors last year, slashing .114/.139/.229 with 1 home run and 1 RBI in 35 at-bats over 11 games.