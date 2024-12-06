Tiffany Henyard says she's confident she'll be on the ballot for Thornton Township Supervisor

CHICAGO (CBS) — Thornton Township Supervisor Tiffany Henyard spoke Friday morning following a public meeting with the electoral board, saying she's confident she will be on the ballot for reelection in April.

This comes just days after a Democratic Party Caucus for Thornton Township resulted in Henyard being left out on the ballot for reelection. Instead, Illinois state Sen. Napoleon Harris, who also serves as the Thornton Township Democratic committeeman, will have a name on the ballot as the Democratic candidate for Thornton Township Supervisor.

The caucus was the first time in 30 years that the Thornton Township Democrats have used a caucus to determine who will be on the ballot. How it was handled, according to Henyard, was "illegal" and threatened to sue.

Despite what has transpired, Henyard expressed Friday that she's confident she will be on the ballot.

"The people will put me on the ballot, so we're doing the legal routes what you guys heard me speak to yesterday, and we will be on the ballot," she said.

She further mentioned that she didn't have any supporters or allies objecting to any of the other candidates.

"I don't have anyone challenging anyone, everybody have their opinion to challenge whoever they like, and everybody gets the opportunity to due process. So, I will let them speak this evening and they can tell you how the process goes as it relates to you running for office, you gotta make sure your paperwork is tight. Paperwork's not tight, people can challenge you."

Following up on her comment, calling the situation a "machine of politics," she said politics will always be displayed regarding government.

"People play poli-tricks with the residents' minds and money," she said.

Henyard also responded to the possibility of the township being shut down, but did not give a timeline of the possibility as it continues to operate despite not having insurance.

"I'm waiting on legal to basically direct us on our options," Henyard said. "As you know, we stated, we're without insurance because two trustees did not show up to do their job, which is come and vote and make sure the people has the resources needed which is insurance so we can still operate."

Henyard's only option now to keep her position is to run as a write-in candidate. She will also face Dolton Village Trustee Jason House in the Democratic primary election for mayor in February.

The video above is from a previous report.