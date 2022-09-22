Watch CBS News
'Tied to greatness' event underway at North Lawndale's LEARN Romano Butler School

Tied to Greatness
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ties are a symbol of adulthood and discipline, and these West Side scholars are learning the ins and outs of tying them correctly.

The second annual "Tied to Greatness" event got underway Thursday morning at LEARN Romano Butler School in North Lawndale. The eighth graders will get new ties and help from mentors who also talked with them about fostering self-esteem, a positive image and good decision making.

