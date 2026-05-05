Tickets to Obama Presidential Center in Chicago on sale Wednesday morning

If you want to visit the Museum at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago after it opens on Juneteenth, you can buy your tickets online starting Wednesday morning.

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 6 on the presidential library's website. The Obama Foundation warned they expect weekend and summer tickets to sell out quickly.

You will be able to purchase up to nine tickets at a time, and the Obama Foundation said they anticipate a wait to purchase tickets but your spot in the electronic line will be saved when you log on to purchase. With the expected demand, the foundation recommended that any prospective visitors have alternative dates and times in mind in case their first choice is already sold out.

All entry will be timed tickets, and visitors are strongly encouraged to reserve tickets online in advance of a visit.

Tickets will be available to purchase for June 19 through Nov. 30, 2026. You can sign up for the Obama Foundation's mailing list for notifications about when tickets for future dates will go on sale.

General admission tickets cost $30 for adults (ages 12 and above) and $23 for children aged 3 to 11. Illinois residents – who must provide proof of residence through a valid photo ID – can purchase adult tickets for $26 and child tickets for $15. Entry for children 2 and under is free.

Tickets are for personal use, not returnable and cannot be sold or transferred. All entry is timed, and visitors should arrive within 10 minutes of their scheduled time.

The museum will be open on Mondays from 1 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Last entry to the museum will be an hour before closing.

General admission tickets include access to all four levels of the museum, access to the Oval Office and to the Sky Room.

Click here to buy your ticket to visit the Museum at the Obama Presidential Center.