"Thrive Scholars" program helping students from diverse backgrounds get into top schools

CHICAGO (CBS) — It's not easy for anyone to get into top schools, and for students from diverse backgrounds it can be even harder.

The Thrive Scholars program is helping students every step of the way.

For most recent high school graduates on their way to college, the classroom is the last place they want to spend the summer.

But Gabriela Veliz isn't like most high school graduates.

"The math classes here at Thrive have been special because the professors write on the chalkboards. It's like a movie. It's so satisfying," Veliz said. "I just feel like I'm academic. Let me do some math."

Veliz is a Thrive Scholar, preparing for freshman year at her dream school, Yale University.

It her that undeniable enthusiasm for learning that landed Veliz here in the first place. She spent 6 weeks of her summer on Northwestern's campus, taking about six hours of rigorous calculus and writing classes a day.

"Yale is definitely at a very high academic level. I know I've been at a high academic level but anything that can help me bridge that gap between high school and college is super important and I think will make my time go a lot easier," Veliz said.

That is the goal of Thrive Scholars, a national non-profit that serves high-achieving students from diverse backgrounds.

"About 50% of students who are academically ready to go to top 100 schools across the country don't go and those that do, don't graduate," Kylia Kummer, executive director of the Chicago cohort, said. "It's because they lack the resources, they lack the access, they lack the experience to navigate those college campuses, to navigate the application process and to have those skills and even confidence to stay in school."

The Chicago cohort, serves about 90 students from across the city and suburbs. She said "Thrive Scholars" provides free wrap-around support to students over a 6-year program, which students enter as high school juniors.

"That includes college counseling for those students so they understand the best fit and financial aid. And continuing that support as they matriculate into the college. Building a cohort and team around them of coaches and individuals around them that are there to support their efforts."

"When I got here and I met my college access manager, Lazarie," Veliz said, "She was getting to know me and she was asking where I wanted to go and I said, Yale was my dream school. And she immediately was like we're going to get you into Yale."

Veliz has taken advantage of every resource Thrive Scholars provides, but she credits that encouragement, the belief the team has in her, that helped her see the power in her own story.

After immigrating from Guatemala when she was 7 years old, Veliz will be the first in her family to attend college in the U.S.

"You have the scores. You have the grades. You have the skills, the charisma, the personality. You just have to know that you have it."

A reminder she already has everything she needs to thrive. Jackie Kostek.

The Thrive Scholars program is hoping to grow and serve around 600 Chicago-area scholars in the next three years.