Three West Town, Near West Side bars hit with break-ins within less than one hour

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three bars in the Near West Side and West Town areas were subjected to brazen break-ins within less than an hour early Tuesday morning this week.

As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Wednesday, the owners call such crime "the cost of doing business in this neighborhood.

It was not yet clear late Wednesday if all three break-ins were connected.

Some of the owners are worried about why small businesses are being targeted.

At Tuman's Tap and Grill, at 2159 W. Chicago Ave. in Ukrainian Village, someone shattered the glass door of the business. Nothing was taken.

The Cobra Lounge, 235 N. Ashland Ave., was hit with the second break-in in as many weeks. The suspects took empty cash registers in the second break-in.

Surveillance video from outside the Irish Nobleman Pub, at 1367 W. Erie St., shows someone walking up to the bar with a brick and breaking a window before climbing in.

Cameras inside show the suspect with a mask and a flashlight.

The bar owners were out of town at the time, but got an alert that the alarm at the bar was going off.

They checked their cameras and saw the suspect inside – and started yelling at him through the cameras, saying, "Hey, what do you think you're doing?"

That scared the suspect off.

"She saw him walking around and going to the cash register, and shouted at him, 'There's no money in the cash register – get out of there,'" said Irish Nobleman owner Declan Morgan, "and he just panicked, and ran out, and jumped out the window."

The suspect was caught on two surveillance videos. The owners believe it could be the same person.

While it remained unclear late Wednesday if all the break-ins were connected, police are investigating.