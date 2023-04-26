Window smashed in break-in at Irish Nobleman Pub

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are searching for the person who broke a window to get inside the Irish Nobleman Pub on Tuesday in West Town.

The break-in was caught on video as someone threw an object through a window and then wandered around inside.

One of the bar's owners was able to use a two-way communication system to shout at the person, and scare them off. Officers quickly responded, but the person took off.

*Additional PHOTOS & VIDEOS in comments* 💥At 4:09am this morning Irish Nobleman Pub was broken into- a brick through our... Posted by Irish Nobleman Pub on Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Pub managers said they don't think anything was taken. They thanked the officers for climbing through a broken window to secure the property, and staffers who quickly put in a new window.