Window smashed in break-in at Irish Nobleman Pub
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are searching for the person who broke a window to get inside the Irish Nobleman Pub on Tuesday in West Town.
The break-in was caught on video as someone threw an object through a window and then wandered around inside.
One of the bar's owners was able to use a two-way communication system to shout at the person, and scare them off. Officers quickly responded, but the person took off.
Pub managers said they don't think anything was taken. They thanked the officers for climbing through a broken window to secure the property, and staffers who quickly put in a new window.
