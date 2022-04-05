Three people, oldest age 81, found shot and killed in Morgan Park house

Three people shot and killed in Morgan Park home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people are – the oldest of them 81 years old – were found shot and killed late Tuesday in Morgan Park.

The victims were found in a one-and-a-half-story A-frame house at 11319 S. Green St., police said.

The Fire Department was called to the scene to do a welfare check around 4:45 p.m. and found the bodies.

An 81-year-old woman was shot in the right side of the head, a 65-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man were each shot in the right sides of the torsos.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Some furniture apparently had been moved around inside the house. It was not clear whether that was evidence of a struggle or of anything.

Area Two detectives are conducting a homicide investigation. Further details were not immediately available.