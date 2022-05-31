Three men shot in Burnside neighborhood

<strong>CHICAGO (CBS)</strong> -- Three men were shot and wounded in the South Side's Burnside community Monday night.

At 7:43 p.m. Monday, three men were on the sidewalk in the 1300 block of East 93rd Street in Burnside when they were all shot.

One man, 25, was struck multiple times in the chest, and another, 26, was also struck in the chest. Both were taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital in critical condition. The third man, 27, was struck in the body and self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in an unknown condition.

No one was in custody late Monday. Area One detectives are investigating.