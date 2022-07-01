Three Chicago men federally charged in separate carjackings

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three men were charged in connection with two separate carjackings in Chicago earlier this year.

Trimane Kimbrough, 20, of Chicago, was charged in U.S. District Court with carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, according to a federal indictment. Kimbrough brandished a semiautomatic handgun and stole a 2010 Mazda 6 on May 2 in Chicago, federal prosecutors said.

Kimbrough is in police custody. An arraignment in federal court in Chicago has not been scheduled.

Allen Clay, 20, and Naronn Cain, 25, both of Chicago, were each charged with carjacking brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, according to a federal indictment. Clay brandished a semiautomatic handgun and Cain had a semiautomatic rifle when the pair stole a 2011 Kia Optima from a victim on April 25, according to prosecutors.

Clay and Cain are in police custody. Arraignments in federal court in Chicago have not yet been scheduled for them.

A carjacking charge is punishable by up to 15 years in federal prison. A firearm count carries a minimum prison sentence of seven years to a maximum of life.

"Our message to would-be carjackers is simple: Committing a senseless act of violence like carjacking will earn you a home in federal prison for a long time," said John Lausch, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, in a statement. "We are working closely with our law enforcement partners to pursue, prosecute and detain violent carjackings and gun offenders in Chicago."

The FBI-led Violent Crimes Task Force conducted the investigations into both incidents. The task force includes the Chicago Police Department, Cook County Sheriff's Office, and Illinois State Police.