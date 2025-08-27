Thornton, Illinois police apprehend suspect after pursuit that prompts call to shelter in place

Police in the south Chicago suburb of Thornton apprehended a suspect Wednesday afternoon following a pursuit that prompted a shelter-in-place advisory in a residential area.

Police said the incident stemmed from a stolen vehicle pursuit, and the suspect ran off on foot and entered a home on Bonnie Court near Highland Avenue.

The South Suburban Emergency Response Team was activated and sent to the scene, police said.

During the pursuit, residents and members of the public were asked to avoid the area, and those who lived nearby were asked to stay in their homes and follow all instructions from police.

Police said there was no ongoing threat to the public. Further details were not immediately released.