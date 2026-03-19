Thornridge High School students questioned after gun found in school gym

Two students were arrested and are being questioned after a gun was found in the Thornridge High School gym in Dolton, Illinois.

Police were called to the school just after 11 a.m. after another student found the gun in the area of the gym.

A male and female student were arrested, school officials said. The school was also put on soft lockdown for a short time.

A village official said the students remain in custody and are being questioned. They said a gun with a 30-round extended magazine was recovered.