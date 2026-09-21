Third rescued beluga whale from Marineland in Canada dies at Shedd Aquarium

The Shedd Aquarium announced on Monday that a third rescued beluga whale from a shuttered Canadian theme park has died.

The aquarium announced the passing of Osiris, a 26-year-old female who came from Marineland in Canada in July as part of the recent international rescue effort.

Just last week, the Shedd said Osiris was showing signs of improvement after exhibiting symptoms of dehydration and an electrolyte imbalance. At the time, they said she had been eating and socializing after receiving fluids and medication.

The aquarium said their care team noticed sudden changes in both Osiris's behavior and respiratory patterns on Monday morning and moved her to the medical habitat.

The aquarium said, "Her condition declined rapidly, and Osiris passed away despite lifesaving efforts by our veterinary and animal care teams."

They said what led to her death is yet to be known.

This is the third rescue and the fourth beluga to have died at the Shedd.

Earlier this month, Rain, a 20-year-old female who arrived mid-August from Marineland, and Beethoven, a 34-year-old male who was part of Shedd's resident beluga pod, passed away. The week prior, Peekachu, a 23-year-old beluga who was also brought to Chicago as part of the rescue, died.

The Shedd said teams "continue to monitor each whale around the clock, adapting care, habitats, and routines to meet their evolving needs."

The Shedd is one of several aquariums from around the country that took in some of the rescued belugas from Marineland, in Niagara Falls, Ontario, which shut down in 2024.