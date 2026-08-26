Beluga whale dies at Shedd Aquarium after being rescued from Marineland in Canada

A beluga whale rescued from Marineland in Canada has died at the Shedd Aquarium.

The Shedd Aquarium confirmed the loss of Peekachu, a 23-year-old beluga rescued and brought to Chicago just two weeks ago.

Peekachu's death comes after Shedd Aquarium officials said they got blood samples after she was not consistently eating her full diet.

"When we looked at the blood values, we were concerned that she was dehydrated and needed supportive care. On Tuesday evening, as teams worked to provide her with medicine and fluids, Peekachu passed away suddenly," Officials said.

Officials are now waiting for a necropsy report to "provide a better understanding of Peekachu's overall health."

The Shedd Aquarium welcomed beluga whales that were rescued from a defunct Canadian theme park.

The aquarium said Peekachu joined 27-year-old Caspian, 22-year-old Secord and 20-year-old Rain on a cargo plane for the journey to Chicago last week.

They joined 27-year-old Acadia, 26-year-old Osiris, 26-year-old Sierra and 21-year-old Lillooet, all females, who arrived at the Shedd last month.

Several aquariums from around the country are also taking in some of the rescued belugas.

Marineland, in Niagara Falls, Ontario, shut down in 2024 after its owners died, but remained in possession of the whales. However, it has since run out of funding to properly care for the whales and warned that it might be forced to euthanize them if they couldn't be relocated.