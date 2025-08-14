Third person dies after house fire kills father, son in Streamwood, Illinois

Father and son killed in Streamwood, Illinois house fire

Father and son killed in Streamwood, Illinois house fire

A woman has been identified as the third victim of a house fire that killed a father and his adult son in northwest suburban Streamwood, Illinois early Tuesday morning.

The Medical Examiner confirmed 63-year-old Jacolyn Wians died on Wednesday night.

The Streamwood Fire Department responded to the fire where three people were trapped in the home in the 1200 block of North Green Meadows Boulevard just after 1:15 a.m.

Firefighters from multiple departments battled heavy smoke from the fire that started in the basement.

After putting out the flames, firefighters located three people inside the home. They were rescued and taken to local hospitals, all in critical condition.

All three victims later died.

Two of the victims were identified by village officials as 74-year-old Dale Wians and 29-year-old Brandon Wians. Neighbors said they are father and son.