Lightfoot to announce winners of third community development grants

Lightfoot to announce winners of third community development grant

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The City of Chicago will announce the winners of the third round of community development grants this year.

The money can be used for pre-development, construction, or renovation costs for permanent capital improvement projects.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be on hand for the announcement at 2 p.m. at the South Shore Cultural Center.