Watch CBS News
Local News

Lightfoot to announce winners of third community development grants

/ CBS Chicago

Lightfoot to announce winners of third community development grant
Lightfoot to announce winners of third community development grant 00:18

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The City of Chicago will announce the winners of the third round of community development grants this year.

The money can be used for pre-development, construction, or renovation costs for permanent capital improvement projects.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be on hand for the announcement at 2 p.m. at the South Shore Cultural Center.

First published on November 30, 2022 / 7:16 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.