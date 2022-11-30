Lightfoot to announce winners of third community development grants
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The City of Chicago will announce the winners of the third round of community development grants this year.
The money can be used for pre-development, construction, or renovation costs for permanent capital improvement projects.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be on hand for the announcement at 2 p.m. at the South Shore Cultural Center.
