Thieves target ticket machines at Van Buren Street Metra station in downtown Chicago

Chicago and Metra police converged on a station downtown early Thursday after thieves targeted the ticket machines.

The theft took place in the predawn hours at the Van Buren Street station, at 132 E. Van Buren St. in Grant Park, which serves the Metra Electric line.

The ticket machines were damaged by the thieves and had to be taken out of service.

Metra police said they made arrests, but did not specify how many. Chicago police referred questions to Metra police.

