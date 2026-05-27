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Crime

Thieves take ATM, cash registers from corner store in Chicago's Hermosa community

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Lou Kleinberg, Josh Hernandez, Jessica Popowcer

/ CBS Chicago

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Chicago police were investigating Wednesday morning after thieves broke into a corner store in the city's Hermosa neighborhood.

Thieves broke into Safeway Food Market, at 4025 W. Armitage Ave. at the southeast corner of the intersection with Keystone Avenue.

The owner of the store said the burglars got away with an ATM and two cash registers. One empty register drawer was seen on the ground nearby.

It was not clear how much money the thieves took.

The corner store that was burglarized is an independent business, and is not affiliated with the national Safeway grocery store chain.

Information on the burglary from Chicago police was not immediately available.

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