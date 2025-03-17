Watch CBS News
Local News

Thieves steal tracking devices from semi-trucks on Chicago's South, Southwest Sides

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

Chicago police issued an alert Monday about a string of vehicle thefts involving semi-trucks on the city's South and Southwest Sides.

The thefts started last month, with the latest happening Sunday in the Gage Park, West Lawn, and Armour Square neighborhoods.

Police say three men forced open the rear door window to a tractor-trailer before entering and stealing a CPU/GPS tracking device, and leaving the scene on foot.

The thefts happened at the following times and locations:

  • 5900 block of South Pulaski Road on Feb. 7, around 3:19 a.m.- West Lawn
  • 400 block of West 25th Place between the dates of March 15-16, between the hours of 10:30 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. - Armour Square
  • 5000 block of South Homan Avenue on March 16, at 3 a.m. - Gage Park
  • 2500 block of Canal Street on March 15, between 6 and 11:59 p.m. - Armour Square
  • 400 block of West 25th Place on March 16, between 1 and 3 a.m. - Armour Square
  • 400 block of West 25th Place on March 16, between 1 and 3 a.m. - Armour Square

Police did not provide a description of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 1 detectives at 312-747-8384 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.