Thieves steal tracking devices from semi-trucks on Chicago's South, Southwest Sides

Chicago police issued an alert Monday about a string of vehicle thefts involving semi-trucks on the city's South and Southwest Sides.

The thefts started last month, with the latest happening Sunday in the Gage Park, West Lawn, and Armour Square neighborhoods.

Police say three men forced open the rear door window to a tractor-trailer before entering and stealing a CPU/GPS tracking device, and leaving the scene on foot.

The thefts happened at the following times and locations:

5900 block of South Pulaski Road on Feb. 7, around 3:19 a.m.- West Lawn

400 block of West 25th Place between the dates of March 15-16, between the hours of 10:30 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. - Armour Square

5000 block of South Homan Avenue on March 16, at 3 a.m. - Gage Park

2500 block of Canal Street on March 15, between 6 and 11:59 p.m. - Armour Square

400 block of West 25th Place on March 16, between 1 and 3 a.m. - Armour Square

Police did not provide a description of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 1 detectives at 312-747-8384 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.