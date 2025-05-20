Thieves smash into jewelry store in Chicago's West Loop

Kay Jewelers in West Loop hit in lunchtime smash-and-grab

Kay Jewelers in West Loop hit in lunchtime smash-and-grab

Kay Jewelers in West Loop hit in lunchtime smash-and-grab

Thieves smashed their way into the Kay Jewelers store in Chicago's West Loop and stole jewelry Tuesday afternoon.

Police said at 12:09 p.m., four thieves smashed into the jewelry store in The Maxwell complex at 1010 S. Canal St., and used blunt objects to break the glass containers.

They stole the jewelry, and bounced in the car with the goods.

No injuries were reported, police said.

No one was in custody late Tuesday. Belmont Area detectives were investigating.