Thieves smash into jewelry store in Chicago's West Loop

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Adam Harrington,
Chrissy Amaya

/ CBS Chicago

Kay Jewelers in West Loop hit in lunchtime smash-and-grab
Thieves smashed their way into the Kay Jewelers store in Chicago's West Loop and stole jewelry Tuesday afternoon.

Police said at 12:09 p.m., four thieves smashed into the jewelry store in The Maxwell complex at 1010 S. Canal St., and used blunt objects to break the glass containers.

They stole the jewelry, and bounced in the car with the goods.

No injuries were reported, police said.

No one was in custody late Tuesday. Belmont Area detectives were investigating.

