Thieves bust into West Side locksmith shop with stolen Kia

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thieves used a stolen Kia to smash their way into a locksmith on the city's West Side and make off with some valuable merchandise.

The owner of the General Lock Company, 2414 W. Fulton St., said Thursday that one of the thieves climbed a fence to open the security gate.

Another thief then drove a car through the back garage to get inside the business. They didn't even bother to turn off the car before running away.

The owner said the thieves grabbed two key fob programmers – devices criminals use to steal cars with the tap of only a few buttons.

First published on March 23, 2023 / 4:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

