Suspected thief dies after being shot by store employee at Walgreens in south suburban Chicago

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (CBS) -- A store employee with a concealed carry license shot a thief who pulled a gun on him at a Walgreens in south suburban Calumet City early Sunday, police said.

The suspected thief later died.

At 2:10 a.m., Calumet City police were called for a theft at the Walgreens drugstore in the 500 block of Torrence Avenue. They received a report of shots fired and a vehicle that had fled west from the scene, police said.

Officers found the car in the 1600 block of Sibley Boulevard, and its driver, a 42-year-old man, had been shot in the chest, police said. This man was taken to an area hospital and died there.

Police said the man, along with a 48-year-old woman, had shoplifted from the Walgreens separately a short time earlier.

Store employees got the stolen items back from the woman, who ran off, police said.

But when the man was approached, he pulled a handgun, and the store employee—who has a concealed carry license—fired his weapon and shot the man, police said.

The man then got into a car and drove off, only to get caught by police, and go on to be taken to the hospital and die, police said.

Anyone with further information on this chain of events is asked to call Calumet City police at 708-868-2500.