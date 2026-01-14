The Score sports radio to begin simulcast on 104.3 FM

WSCR-AM, 670 The Score, one of Chicago's two all-sports talk radio stations, will begin a simulcast on 104.3 FM next month.

In a news release Wednesday, station owner Audacy announced the launch of 104.3 The Score, which begins on Feb. 2. The station will also continue to air on 670 AM.

The Score's broadcasts of Chicago Bulls and Cubs games will be heard on the FM simulcast, as will the station's other sports talk, analysis, and play-by-play programming.

"Chicago fans are the best in the world, and they deserve coverage that matches their passion. Our roster features the best talent in the city with unmatched dedication to delivering the latest sports news and insight," Kevin Cassidy, senior vice president and market manager for Audacy Chicago, said in a news release. "We're excited to expand The Score's reach through this FM simulcast, bringing our premier sports content to an even wider audience so they can join the conversation and stay connected to their favorite Chicago teams."

The new 104.3 The Score will begin Feb. 2 with "Mully & Haugh" from 5:30 a.m. until 10 a.m., "Rahimi, Harris & Grote" from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and "Spiegel & Holmes" from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

In taking over 104.3 FM, The Score will be bumping classic hip-hop station WBMX-FM, 104.3 Jams. That station launched in late 2017, and is known as "#1 for Throwbacks."

Both stations were owned by CBS Radio until CBS sold its radio division to Entercom, since renamed Audacy, in November 2017.

The Score was founded by Dan Lee, then owner of WXRT, along with right-hand man Seth Mason. The station debuted on Jan. 2, 1992, as Chicago's first all-sports talk station — five years after WFAN in New York became the first station to launch the format and drew other imitators around the country.

The Score started out on AM 820, and featured Tom Shaer, Dan McNeil, Brian Hanley, Terry Boers, and the "Monsters of the Midday" team of Mike North and Dan Jiggetts — who many years later would make up half of the team that hosted CBS Chicago's weekday morning program "Monsters and Money in the Morning."

In 1997, The Score moved to 1160 AM, replacing historic Chicago music and later talk radio station WJJD. Three years later, The Score moved to 670 AM, replacing all-news station WMAQ-AM.

From 2010 until 2018, The Score shared the digital platform CBSChicago.com with WBBM-TV and WBBM Newsradio.

The 104.3 FM frequency is best remembered by many Chicagoans as WJMK Magic 104, later Oldies 104.3, which introduced the pop, rock, and R&B music of the late 1950s and the 1960s to kids of the 1980s and 90s. The on-air talent roster for WJMK included legends who had been on Chicago radio when the oldies the station played were new — among them "King B" Ron Britain, and of course, Dick Biondi — who had been the first American DJ to play the Beatles while at WLS-AM in 1963.

Oldies 104.3 carried on from 1984 until 2005, when the station changed to adult hits format Jack-FM. Under the Jack-FM format, the station carried Steve Dahl's show in 2007 and 2008.

The station again changed formats to classic hits format K-Hits in 2011, and most recently to 104.3 Jams after the sale of CBS Radio in 2017.