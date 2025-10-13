The Promontory in Hyde Park announces it will close at the end of the year

The popular music venue The Promontory in Chicago's Hyde Park announced on Monday that it will be closing its doors after 11 years in operation.

In a post on Instagram, the venue said, "At the end of this year, we will turn off the lights at The Promontory for the last time."

The venue, located at 5311 S. Lake Park Avenue, will remain open through its New Year's Eve party. They did not say what led to the decision to close.

They're hoping people will stop in one more time ahead of their closure.

"Thank you, Hyde Park and University of Chicago. Thank you, our loyal employees. And thank you, our cherished customers, for letting us serve you," the post said.