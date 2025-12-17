The Original Rainbow Cone ice cream shop broken into in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood

Vandals broke into the Original Rainbow Cone ice cream shop in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood early Wednesday.

Chicago police said four people broke the glass door of the Original Rainbow Cone, 9233 S. Western Ave., just after 3:15 a.m. Police said no merchandise was taken from the business.

No arrests have been made.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

The Original Rainbow Cone was founded by "Grandpa Joe" Sapp and his wife, Katherine, in 1926. Its first location was in a small shack on 92nd Street and Western Avenue. Four years later, the Sapps built a new location across the street, and Rainbow Cone remains in operation to this day.

There are also several other locations around the Chicago area and the surrounding region.

Rainbow Cone is known for its five-layer ice cream cones — with chocolate, strawberry, Palmer House (New York vanilla with cherries and walnuts), pistachio, and orange sherbet.