"The First Homosexuals" art exhibit at Wrightwood 659 in Lincoln Park explores early modern LGBTQ+ identity

Today, it's known as the LGBTQ community, but years ago, members were just called "homosexuals".

Even though the term might seem outdated, the creation of the word was a major shift in the way people thought about sexuality.

A new art exhibit in Lincoln Park called "The First Homosexuals" explores LGBTQ history.

"This is that pivotal turning point, where the terms homosexual and heterosexual are first coined," Johnny Wilson, assistant curator of "The First Homosexuals," said.

The first time the words "homosexual" and "heterosexual" were used in print, they appeared in a letter written by a European activist in the 1860s. The words established sexuality as an identity, not just an action.

The collection of art shows people in the gay, lesbian, and trans community in the years following the creation of the term.

"It's about how art captures that transition," Wilson said.

And the meaning of that art was often coded.

For example, there is a sculpture from French actress and artist Sarah Bernhardt.

"She's depicting herself as a chimera. She has the wings of a bat," Wilson said. "For her, a bat was a symbol of her lesbian dissonance.

The exhibit features hundreds of pieces from collections worldwide. It took staffers like Wilson years to put it together.

He says it's much more than just an exhibit.

"I feel like this is my version of protest," He said. "In this political moment, at a time when queer and trans are facing attacks, it's simply surreal and invaluable to share this history.

Wilson says he's tried to get other museums in the U.S. to show the exhibit as well. But so far, there have been no takers.

"Museums are afraid of doing exhibits like this, this is the uncensored history of queerness," He said. "This is an exhibit that at times challenges you, but that's what art is all about."

The exhibit runs through July 26 at the gallery Wrightwood 659.

A book on the exhibit will come out next month.