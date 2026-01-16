Man who had gun pointed at him at South Side lounge in 2024 questions CPD investigation

A man who was threatened by an armed woman at a South Side cocktail bar more than a year ago is weighing legal action, saying not enough was done by security or police.

Along Stony Island Avenue sits a popular lounge for South Siders. The Family Den Lounge is where Will Jones would often hang out.

Yet he hasn't stepped foot in his once-favorite spot in more than year, and he said he won't go back, after a woman pointed a gun at his head at the lounge in 2024.

Video from December 2024 shows, while inside the lounge, Jones and another man got into an altercation. Out of nowhere, a woman jumped between them and pointed a gun directly at the back of Jones' head.

The video shows security separating the men and pushing Jones out of the door while they detained the woman.

Jones said he found out it was a gun only after seeing video of the incident. It still leaves him emotional.

"I'm sorry, that's messed up, because that could've went another way," he said. "If that gun would have went off, then what?"

His attorney, Lakesha Murdaugh, questioned why Chicago police haven't done more to investigate the matter.

"We would like to see that aggressor with the firearm identified," Murdaugh said. "We were under the impression that something was going to be done."

The video footage was provided to police, but the department said they have no updates regarding the incident from more than a year ago.

"They accepted the report, and they filed it away," Murdaugh said.

Now Jones is pushing for answers from The Family Den, too.

"Better security, because that night was horrible," he said.

"Security had a duty to take that firearm," Murdaugh said.

The Family Den's owner Chuck Gordon said security did tackle the woman, but someone in her group distracted the guard, and the woman ran off. Gordon said security refused to chase someone with a weapon, but noted police were called about the incident.

Gordon said the woman hid the gun in her private area, and the weapon was not detected that night. The lounge now uses metal detection wands.

Jones and his attorney have not ruled out a lawsuit.