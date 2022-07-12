'The Devil Wears Prada' takes stage in The Loop next week

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A brand new musical is coming to Chicago and you may have seen the movie or read the book.

Next week, The Devil Wears Prada takes the stage at the Nederlander Theatre in The Loop. The show runs from July 19 through August 21.

The show tells the story of an ambitious young woman making her way in the cut-throat world of high fashion journalism. She has her dream job, but a nightmare boss.

Sir Eton John wrote the music.

The show is produced by Tony-award winner and Deerfield native, Kevin McCollum.

"My passion comes from my desire to make things out of nothing, to realize life is unfair, but when we can sit as strangers in the dark and tell a story, we can change the world, and we can inspire each other to be better humans and take care of each other better," McCollum said.

Audience members are required to wear masks.