The Dearborn Tavern opens second location at O'Hare Airport

The Dearborn opens second location at O'Hare's Terminal 5

The Dearborn opens second location at O'Hare's Terminal 5

The Dearborn opens second location at O'Hare's Terminal 5

Travelers will be able to get a taste of the Loop when they're traveling through O'Hare Airport.

The Dearborn will be opening its second location on Thursday in O'Hare Airport's Terminal 5.

The tavern posted on their website, "We've officially landed in Terminal 5 of the Chicago O'Hare Airport! Join us for a warm welcome, delicious fare, craft cocktails, and a little taste of home right before you take off or after you return home."

The tavern will be holding a ribbon-cutting on Thursday afternoon.

The original location on Dearborn and Randolph has been serving customers since 2016.

The airport tavern plans to offer full restaurant service along with a grab-and-go menu.